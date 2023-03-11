Community Invited To YMCA International Dinner

YMCA of the Rockies will host the popular International Dinner on Monday, March 27 at 5 p.m. in the Assembly Hall. All are welcome to attend the free event and share in the night of international food and fun! The YMCA international exchange staff will present different dishes of the cuisine from their countries and give everyone the chance to travel across the world through delicious meals and cultural sharing. Information will be shared about their flag, traditional customs, culture, language, and so much more. This is a great opportunity to experience the food and cultures of different countries in one evening!

