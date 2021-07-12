Join YMCA of the Rockies in celebrating the historic Mountainside Lodge building, which turned 100 years old in 2020. From Friday, July 16 through Sunday July 18, 2021, enjoy events, presentations on historical information, and more. Guided tours of the lodge will be available throughout the weekend, along with a new exhibition located at Mountainside Lodge. There will also be opportunity on Saturday to carry on the tradition of rock painting to commemorate your visit to Mountainside Lodge. Be sure to visit the rock room at Mountainside Lodge for inspiration! All events listed below are held at Mountainside Lodge at YMCA of the Rockies.
Friday, July 16
Please use your own transportation to Mountainside Lodge on Friday, parking is limited.
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. - Tours of Mountainside Lodge
10:00 a.m. - Dr. George Timothy Stone, retired board director of YMCA of the Rockies and son of Dr. John Timothy Stone. George will be talking about his father's legacy with the YMCA of the Rockies, his life, and his connections to the YMCA and YMCA of the Rockies, and the efforts to restore Mountainside Lodge and place it on the National Register of Historic Places.
2:30 p.m. - Robert Ruesch, YMCA of the Rockies Staff alumni, chaplain, and author. Robert will be speaking about his time growing up at YMCA of the Rockies as the son of the managing director, Walter Ruesch, and his time on the housekeeping crew. He will share his many memories of the YMCA and Mountainside Lodge from the 1960s and 1970s.
Saturday, July 17
Parking is limited. A shuttle will depart from the YMCA Post Office every 30 minutes between 10:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. - Tours of Mountainside Lodge
10:30 a.m. - Then and Now with Historian Laureate, Dr. James Pickering, and Derek Fortini, Estes Park Museum Director. These special guests will speak to their recent book Then and Now, which explores the history of Estes Park through photographs and essays.
Sunday, July 18
10:00 a.m. Community invited to worship at Mountainside Lodge outdoor chapel.
