The Estes Park Village Band will present its annual Fourth of July Concert at Performance Park, Estes Park’s beautiful outdoor performance facility located on west Elkhorn Avenue. The free concert, featuring patriotic music and marches, will begin at 7:00 pm. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The concert will be performed, rain or shine, and will conclude by 8:15 pm so audience members can travel to their favorite fireworks-viewing area before the fireworks show begins at 9:30 pm.
The band will be performing a variety of patriotic selections celebrating America’s history, culture and traditions through music. In what has become a Village Band tradition, American flags will be distributed to the audience before the concert begins.
This is the band’s 40th year of performing for the Estes Park community and its visitors. Sharing the conducting duties for Saturday’s program will be Melinda Workman, Jeff Klintberg and Chuck Varilek.
The concert will begin as it always does, with the “Star Spangled Banner” followed by “God Bless America.” Other patriotic songs the audience will hear include “This Is My Country,” “America The Beautiful,” and “The Pledge Of Allegiance.”
There will be no shortage of marches performed at this concert. You can expect to hear Karl King’s “Fidelity March,” Henry Fillmore’s “Noble Men March,” and John Williams’ “Midway March.”
More music related to America includes selections from the Broadway musical, “Hamilton,” Estes Park resident Jerry Brubaker’s arrangement of “Gershwin By George,” and Glenn Miller’s “A String Of Pearls.”
Scott Anderson will be featured as a vocal soloist on “God Bless America,” “This Is My Country,” “Freedom Isn’t Free,” and “The Pledge Of Allegiance.”
Charles Phares will featured vocal soloist on the “George M. Cohan Patriotic Fantasy,” featuring well-known songs “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “You’re A Grand Old Flag.”
Michael J. Arnott will be featured as vocal soloist on “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” a tribute to our first responders who put their lives on the line for us every day. Michael J is a featured performer at the Lazy B Chuckwagon and Show here in Estes Park and the Barleens Dinner Show in Apache Junction, AZ.
Matt McDaniel will featured as bagpipe soloist as the Village Band pays tribute to the lives lost on September 11, 2001 with the performance of “Amazing Grace.” Matt is an Estes Park HS graduate who also performs with the Celtic Rock & Roll band, “Angus Mohr.”
In what has become an Estes Park tradition, the Village Band will honor our military in the performance of a special selection, “Armed Forces Salute”. Directed by Workman, this arrangement features the theme songs of the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and Air Force. Members of the audience who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces, and their family members, will be asked to stand and be recognized with applause during the performance of their service theme song.
The band will conclude their concert with their traditional closing march, “The Stars And Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa.
The Estes Park Village Band is a community band made up of musicians from the Estes Park area as well as from surrounding communities. New members are always welcome to perform with the band. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings, starting at 7:30 pm in the Estes Park High School bandroom
For more information contact Chuck Varilek at 970-227-8704.
