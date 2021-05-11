BIKE ESTES DAY- a fun filled day of celebrating all things cycling. Come join the fun with the annual “Bike to Work Day” in the morning and the “Costume Bike Parade” in the evening to form a full day celebrating bicycles and community fun. Bike to Work Day is a national event that Colorado usually celebrates annually in June. To make a complete day of cycling fun, the annual Costume Bike Parade will make for a fun family friendly evening.
BIKE TO WORK DAY
Start your day on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 by joining the community for Bike to Work Day at the town’s Visitor Center from 6 am to 9 am. Coffee and breakfast snacks are just a few of the treats that will be provided. There will also be activities for the kids, a bike maintenance stand, and information booths. So please stop by to show your support of biking and enjoy the festivities. All are welcome regardless of your mode of transportation!
COSTUME BIKE PARADE
The Costume Bike Parade is a unique, fun filled opportunity for the whole family to dress up in fun costumes, decorate your bike and join your neighbors and community for a leisurely bike ride through downtown from Performance Park to the Visitors Center. Police will escort the riders, and at the end of the parade, there will be additional festivities.
The fun starts at 5:30 pm at the Performance Park parking lot, where there will be materials on hand for you to decorate your bike. At 6:00 pm, the bike parade starts, with a police escort stopping traffic at all of the intersections. The parade ends at the Town Visitor Center where a Bike Rodeo is planned and additional fun family games and snacks. Don’t forget to wear a costume! Prizes will be handed out for fun creative costumes.
An added component to this year’s event will be information and give-a-ways for “Safe Routes to School” supported with CDOT grant funds for the Town’s Graves Avenue Project.
Stay tuned for additional details as we finalize the fun.
For further information, contact Estes Park Cycling Coalition President Mike Lewelling at board@bikeestes.org
