Joy House announces its grand opening Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m., at 215 Park Lane, across from Bond Park. The Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Wendy Koenig will cut the ribbon on the new store May 8 at 10 a.m.
“The Joy House Store is simply......JOY,” says store owner Marla Truitt. “We are here to empower the special needs community -- which is 80% unemployed -- to see beyond their disability, and to inspire others to live a more joyful and simpler life.”
The Joy House store is all about educating our community to look beyond the “norm” to build confidence and share the talents of some very special individuals. Marla and Joe Truitt’s son, Seth, inspired our store by having a passion to send people encouraging notes and cards. He started drawing and creating greeting cards and that’s when Joy House was established. Seth is 30 years old, has Down Syndrome, and spreads Joy to everyone he meets.
On Saturday May 8th there will be appearances by the Chick-fil-A Cow, Superman, Batman, and Seth as Flash. There will be prizes, so dress up as your favorite superhero and enjoy free snacks and drinks.
Tacos la Tradición announces its grand opening on Wednesday, May 5, 1 p.m. in their new restaurant at 112 West Elkhorn Ave. Come and enjoy lunch and stay to celebrate when the Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Wendy Koenig cut the ribbon on the new store at 1 p.m.. Bring friends and family, community is welcome.
“We wanted to offer the community something they could experience on the streets of Mexico” says restaurant owner Ericka Santana. “Our house tacos feature a traditional “al pastor” process of slow roasting pork, marinated with pineapple, chiles and spices --- a fusion of flavor that provides a truly authentic Mexican experience. Culture, tradition, family and friends in just one bite - that’s a taco!”
Santana and her husband Macario Rojas also own Chelitos Mexican Restaurant and La Mexicana Carniceria and Mini Market. The taqueria supplements these popular local establishments with a fast-food Mexican experience to alleviate the lunch and dinner traffic on Elkhorn Ave. In addition to the traditional al pastor tacos, they have a wide variety of meats, cheeses, sauces and traditional recipes like they use in Mexico.
On May 5, Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant will also be showcasing some authentic Mexican sweets to complement your tacos.
