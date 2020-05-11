In consideration for the Covid 19 Virus, Estes Valley Memorial Gardens will not be hosting a Memorial Day Service for 2020. However, the American Legion Auxiliary will be placing flags for veterans. The cemetery will remain open and visitors are welcome. Questions regarding the flag placement can be directed to Sharyn Gartner (Sharyn@frii.com ). Any other related questions can be directed to the EVMG manager Jason Maitland estesvalleymg@gmail.com or (970) 310-6321.
