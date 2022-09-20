Next weekend, September 24th & 25th, the Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Club will have the Autumn Gold Classic Car Show at the Autumn Gold Festival in Bond Park.
Thanks to Mike and Pat McKinney, our Autumn Gold Classic Car is better than ever.
This year a judge will reside to choose the first-place winner on each day of the show and to award the winner with a one-of-a-kind trophy, specifically designed the Autumn Gold Classic Car Show 2022.
In addition to the judge’s selection, there will be a People's Choice Award. The Autumn Gold Classic Car Show Trophy and the People’s Choice Award will be presented at 2:30 p.m. each day of the festival.
Each classic car show participant receives the following….
* A complimentary food and beverage (including alcohol) ticket for each day of the show.
* An opportunity to participate in the Classic Car Show Poker Run (new this year!)
* An incredible ditty bag with high quality products donated by O'Reilly's Auto Parts, Stoner Speed Shop, State Farm, Richardson Team Realty and more.
The Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Club thanks Richardson Team Realty for being the Autumn Gold Classic Car Show sponsor, enabling us to make this car show a wonderful experience.
There are a few slots left, so please email Leslie Glover: Les_glo@msn.com to register your vehicle. The registration fee is $5.00 per car/per day.
For more information visit our website: www.estesparkautumngold.com. Like us on Facebook @ www.facebook.com/AutumnGoldEstesPark
