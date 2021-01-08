2020 was a rough year, so let’s keep things simple. Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center’s annual fundraiser is January 23 (1-23). Let’s play with those numbers and see how you can engage:
1) Think about the future you want to see...for yourself, how you engage in good, and what you want the character of our Town to be.
2) Get a ticket to the dance party fundraiser (epnonprofit.org) and shop the Menu of Fun.
3) Be part of a fun dance party... and be part of EP’s bright future!
Volunteers, donors, nonprofit partners, and the staff and board of EPNRC rose to the challenges of 2020 and everyone is ready to boogie.
All fundraising happens online, prior to the event, through ticket sales ($50) and the Menu of Fun ($20-$250) at epnonprofit.org. All that’s left is to kick off our dancing shoes and run around in space socks.
If your business or your organization would like to sponsor this event, please contact Laurie Dale Marshall, EPRNC Executive Director. director@epnonprofit.org.
The Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center annual fundraiser, Future Fest 1-23, is January 23. EPNRC has a tradition of creating experiences that range from delicious to adventurous. These fundraising experiences will be available for purchase online through a Menu of Fun starting this Saturday, January 9. Choose to indulge in yourself or gift to others: a Booze Basket of local craft beverages, a Charcuterie collection overflowing with cheeses, meats, lemon zest truffle bars (things you would not normally buy for yourself, but thank goodness they are in there!), and Family Packs with strobe lights, masked elk t-shirts for the kids, candy and so much more. And what if, for Valentine’s Day, you could gift someone an uproarious singing telegram or a romantic walkway of ice candles? You can. And you must. Visit epnonprofit.org to pay it forward.
