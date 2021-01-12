Please join in the fun of our 5th Annual EVICS Art Gala Share the Love Silent Auction and Charcuterie to Go Party on February 5th with our silent auction starting on January 22nd at efrc.betterworld.org (EVICS Family Resource Center at Betterworld). Charcuterie to Go Party boards can be picked up at Skyview Event Center at Fall River Village Resort or delivered between 4:00 and 5:30 pm on February 5th. At 6:00 pm, the fun continues with virtual charcuterie party live from Skyview! You will be able to make final bids on the great art donated by our very talented local artists, meet the amazing EVICS staff with a tour of our office, meet childcare and preschool providers along with hearing from children who learn and grow with them, and enjoy local entertainment.
We will come together, united in love and hope for our community’s children and their families, to support and strengthen them through the very important early years of life. By caring for these children, their parents can work within our community to ensure all of us and our loved tourists and families who come to visit, have places to stay, to eat, to play, to shop, and to want to return to.
Through EVICS, over $90,000 in childcare Scholarships were provided in 2020. This not only helped children and families, but scholarships also helped ensure childcare providers would be able to stay open during this year of challenges and blessings. Over 20,000 diapers were provided. Our number of parents participating in our parent education program continues to grow. We are very happy to share that we now have an Early Childhood Mental Health Consultant on our team to work with our staff, children, families, childcare and preschool providers and our community. Through the challenges of 2020, our Early Childhood/Family Navigator has been a vital link connecting families and resources. EVICS is offering weekly programs in 2021 including a parent group, Family Night, Networking Night for childcare and preschool providers, and a mothers’ group along with multiple childhood screenings and with other resources, encouragement, affirmation, and hope.
Our partner, Early Childhood Council of Larimer County (ECCLC), reports “Children’s brain development is an ongoing process. In the first few years of life, more than 1 million new neural connections form every second. Early experiences create a strong or weak foundation for the future.” Because of you, the children you see, know, and love from Estes Park and the surrounding communities are receiving this strong foundation. ECCLC also reports, “Employers can attract and retain a workforce that is more present, prepared and productive when they have family-friendly workplace policies. Family-friendly employers allow parents and caregivers the flexibility to tend to their children’s physical and mental health needs and maintain strong familial relationships. At the same time, investing in programs that help young children build a solid mental health foundation will help ensure a skilled and capable workforce in the future.”
EVICS is excited to share this event with you and understands that all will not be able to participate. If you are not able to participate on February 5th, please consider participating in the silent auction and other fun opportunities beginning January 22nd or by sending a donation to the scholarship fund for scholarships or the general fund for early childhood mental health, family support/parent education, early childhood/family resource navigation, and operational costs. Other ways to make a 100% tax deductible, 50% CO Childcare Tax Credit eligible donation: www.evics.org/kindful; mail to EVICS, PO Box 3373 Estes Park, CO 80517 or visit us at 1182 Graves Avenue, Unit A. Want to hear more? Please call 970-586-3055.
