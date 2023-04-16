The 2nd annual Estes Valley Student Nature Film Festival is less than a week away. Join us for this free event on Wednesday April 19th from 6-8pm in the Estes Park High School auditorium. Through these films, students will share their perspectives about the environment and the outdoors.
The film festival will be hosted by the Estes Park School District and Estes Valley Land Trust, with support from our generous festival sponsor Bird & Jim. During the festival event, 10 short films will be screened for a public audience and a panel of local judges. After the screening, judges will join the students on stage and lead a Q&A session with the filmmakers. Refreshments will be available for sale, with all proceeds benefiting student groups at the school. There will also be a brief reception after the event with free treats baked by students.
The judges will rank the films and the top three filmmakers will receive academic scholarships, with a grand prize amount of $4,000. The filmmakers will be judged on the quality and content of their films as well as their participation in the Q&A portion of the event. The winning films will be announced at the high school's awards ceremony in May.
Through this film festival, and other youth-oriented programs, the land trust aims to foster the next generation of environmental stewards in the Estes Park community.
Registration is not required to attend. Please arrive early to purchase your snacks and get settled in your seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.