Now is the time to remove mature weeds that contain seeds that will be next year’s, and many more years, weeds. The first Monitored Weed Drop-off will be held Saturday, June 19 from 9:00 to noon located north of the Waste Management transfer station at 666 Elm Road. Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA) volunteers will be on hand to answer weed questions at-a-distance and direct traffic flow.
Bring in weeds in paper yard bags for free disposal – no slash, pine needles, trash, or dirt. Please remove/shake off dirt from plant roots. Unauthorized drop-offs at this location (w/video surveillance) are considered theft of services. Weeds and trash can be disposed of year-around at Waste Management for a fee. No bags of non-weed materials will be accepted at this event. Paper yard bags are available for purchase at local hardware stores.
These events are being made possible with the support from Estes Land Stewardship Association, Town of Estes Park, Larimer County, and donations. The 14th Annual Weed Roundup will be held July 17. Additional Monitored Weed Drop-offs in August and September are pending due to funding sources. Free Twenty Ob-Noxious Weeds in the Estes Valley Identification and Management Guide weed booklets are available year-round at the Estes Valley Library, Town Hall Public Works and Police offices, Ace Hardware, and True Value.
Electronic versions are posted on the Town of Estes Park website: www.estes.org/weeds ELSA meets the first Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the George Hix Room at US Bank. For more information about ELSA contact: elsa.weeds@gmail.com Thanks for being good stewards of your property and surrounding areas!
