A lot of us have taken up meditation as a regular exercise since the big undesirous virus forced us into social deprivation. Meditating is supposed to bring a sense of peace, calm and clarity. With our planet spinning on a slow-motion tilt-a-whirl, we can all use a healthy dose of each: peace, calm and clarity.
There are a variety of techniques for meditating. We can focus on our breathing, pick a mantra and repeat it in our heads, or simply empty our mind so we can escape the barrage of thoughts that pester us all day like an annoying little brother. I’ve settled on the empty-my-mind approach, which sounds easy enough (my mind is rather empty as it is), but in reality the no-think technique is difficult to achieve.
I sit comfortably in a wingback chair, put my feet flat on the floor, lift my shoulders back and rest my hands comfortably in my lap. I roll my head from side to side to get out all the snaps, crackles and pops, and then I set the timer and close my eyes.
Slowly I breathe in. Piece a’ cake, I think, I’m doing this without having any thoughts. Breathe out. Ahh. I really like this. I feel peaceful. Calm. A sense of clarity.
Breathe in. Did I remember to set the timer? I open one eye to peak. Yep. I close my eye. Breathe out. Thank you for this beautiful day.
Breathe in. Is it ok to have thoughts of gratitude while meditating? Breathe out.
Breath in. Can it be true that there are almost 2,400 different species of bacteria in my belly button? (Answer: yes.)
Breathe out. I wonder how many people have innies versus outies. (Answer: 90 percent.)
Breathe in. Other mammals have an “in-betweeny”—neither an innie nor an outie. (Because the mother cuts it with her teeth. Humans let it dry up and fall off, leaving a cavity, which is a scar.)
Breathe out. Even whales have belly buttons.
Breathe in. Each year, thousands of people get belly button plastic surgery. Breathe out. I wonder what it’s called.
Breathe in. It’s called umbilicoplasty. Breathe out. Oh geez, I need to stop thinking.
Breathe in.
Breathe out. Peace. Calm. Clarity.
Breathe in. Belly button lint. Where does it come from? Breathe out. From clothes. Men have it more because it gets caught in their belly hair.
Breathe in. No kidding. Breathe out. I wouldn’t kid you about something like that.
Breathe in. Americans prefer a vertically oriented, oval belly button. Breathe out. Horizontal belly buttons are more desirable in Asian cultures because they’re associated with good fortune.
Breathe in. Who’da thunk. Breathe out. Stop thinking.
Breathe in.
Breathe out. Peace. Calm. Clarity.
Breathe in. But what about “I Dream of Jeannie?” Breathe out. Well, since you asked: in the 1960s women weren’t allowed to show their belly buttons on TV. Barbara Eden’s genie get-up never revealed her navel. The belly button ban was in effect until 1983 but it wasn’t enforced.
Breathe in. Until 1983? Unbelievable! Breathe out. The navel was considered too lewd.
Breathe in. So did Adam and Eve have belly buttons? Breathe out. Which came first, the chicken or the egg?
Breathe in. Michelangelo painted the two with navels on the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling. Breathe out. But they were considered ‘vulgar errors, ’ Other artists avoided the issue by covering up the couple’s midsections with long hair, arms, or foliage.
Breathe in. In Japan the belly button is believed to be the most important body part because it is located in the center of the body. In Shibukawa, Japan, they hold a belly button festival every year, because Shibukawa is in the center of the country. It’s called the belly button of Japan. Breathe out. Sort of like Lake Bierstadt in Rocky Mountain National Park. It looks like the belly button of that park.
Breathe in. Is that the timer going off? Breathe out. Gosh, that time went fast.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address,
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
