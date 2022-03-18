Estes Park Bigfoot Days presented by The Highland Bard returns celebrating all things Squatchy. This event features a ticketed dinner with Television Bigfoot Celebrities, and a free festival in Bond Park with talks from TV Bigfoot Celebrities, live music, axe throwing, inflatable games, craft and food vendors, a Bigfoot calling contest, area Bigfoot tours, outdoor themed activities for the entire family, a special appearance from Bigfoot “The Original Monster Truck,” and much more!
Joe "Huckleberry" Lott and "Wild" Bill Neff are core members of the Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings Team (AIMS). For generations alleged sightings of Bigfoot have occurred in the Appalachian Mountains and this band of hard-core hunters and trappers have made it their life’s work to investigate them. You can currently watch Huckleberry and Wild Bill and the rest of the AIMS team on the Travel Channel’s hit series, Mountain Monsters.
Cliff Barackman has been a dedicated Sasquatch field researcher for decades, and is a starring cast member of Animal Planet’s hit series Finding Bigfoot. Both on- and off-camera, he has managed to gather data supporting the hypothesis that Sasquatches are an undiscovered species that lives in North America. Cliff is also the owner and curator of the North American Bigfoot Center in Oregon.
Bigfoot Days kicks off on Friday, April 1, 2022 with the Bigfoot BBQ from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ridgeline Hotel & Conference Center. This Bigfoot-themed dinner will feature food, drinks, live music, photos, and mingling with an informal Q & A with Huckleberry, Wild Bill, and Cliff. Tickets are $90. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.estesparkeventscomplex.com/bigfoot-bbq-dinner.html
In addition to the free Bigfoot Days Festival on Saturday, April 2, 2022, there will be the “World Premier” of the new documentary Alien Contact in the Rockies. This screening will be held at the Historic Park Theater at 3 p.m., and there will commentary by the Filmmakers before the screening. Admission is free. Movie description: The Rocky Mountains of Colorado are well known for their mysterious and unexplained occurrences. More and more of these experiences cluster around paranormal hotspots or as they are now called places where the Skinwalker Ranch phenomena are occurring. A team of paranormal investigators set out to explore one of these hotspots and create another. What occurred was dramatic and unexpected: Interactions with playful supernatural beings… Bigfoot …Ghosts… Orbs …Mutilations… And, finally, capturing on film strange creatures that emerged from a portal. All this and more in “Alien contact in the Rockies.”
The festival runs from 10 a.m. -4 p.m. and features appearances and talks from Television Bigfoot Celebrities & Experts, live music, outdoor themed activities for the entire family, craft and food vendors, a Bigfoot calling contest, area Bigfoot tours, and much more!
Visit estesparkeventscomplex.com/bigfoot-days for more information.
