By: Laurie Button
Circle 119—Home of American Legion Post 119—invites the community to take part in Veterans Day ceremonies at the Estes Park Veterans Monument at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11th. The monument is located adjacent to the Estes Park Visitor Center.
Originally known as “Armistice Day,” the inaugural celebration was held on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. In 1926 Congress passed a resolution for an annual observance, and the day became a national holiday in 1938.
Although today we know it as Veterans Day. November 11th was originally called "Armistice Day" recognizing the sacrifices of soldiers who fought in WW I and the armistice agreement that ended the conflict. While WWI was called "the war to end all wars," it failed to do that and by the early 1950s, millions of Americans had served in WWII and the Korean War. In an attempt to be more inclusive and honor this younger generation of veterans, Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in June 1954. Americans were encouraged to celebrate the cause of peace and honor all those who serve the country with their courage, honor, patriotism, and sacrifice.
Many people find themselves confused about the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Memorial Day honors those who died in service to their country or due to injuries incurred during battle. Deceased veterans are also remembered on Veterans Day but the day is actually set aside to thank and honor living veterans who have served honorably in the military—both in war or peacetime, past or present.
