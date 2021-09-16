Like many singer-songwriters, Grammy nominee Rebecca Folsom wasn’t able to perform her music during the 18-month COVID-19 shutdown. But that didn’t mean she wasn’t busy with her music.
“Having a year and a half of work cancelled was scary, but it had its silver linings,” she said. “There was something beautiful about getting very simple in my life.” During the pandemic, she began writing songs for her soon-to-be-released album called SANCTUARY.
The title track was released as a single in 2020 and was a semi-finalists in the International Songwriting Competition.
“I was super elated and very affirmed in how powerful this new work is,” she said.
Folsom feels strongly that for humanity to thrive globally, the voices of all people must be heard. While writing her new album, she reached out to established organizations representing marginalized communities. She hosted The Art of Vocal Freedom workshops, guiding participants in the discovery and expression of their unique voices, and then collaborated with the group in the writing of the songs for the album. These communities include refugees, inmates, the aging, recovering addicts, environmental leaders and people experiencing homelessness, to name a few.
“My dream for this project is that the music becomes an awakening force and a motivating catalyst that leads to solution-based action that has global impact,” she said.
Folsom is known for inspiring tales of human heartbreak, redemption and freedom, delivered with an impressive range of almost four octaves. KUNC radio described it as “knock-you-to-your-knees.” The Daily Camera described her music as “shining…with lush harmonies,” and Westword Magazine said, “Her songs hit like little earthquakes!”
Folsom will make her ninth appearance at The Old Gallery in Allenspark on Saturday, October 2 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available in advance at theoldgallery.org or at the door, if tickets are still available. “I performed the very first year The Old Gallery was opened, back in 2008,” she said. “I even performed there during the groundbreaking ceremony when the building was being renovated in 2015. I’ve been so fortunate to perform there so often through the years.”
She’s shared the stage with Lucinda Williams and has had numerous listings on the National Folk DJ chart. Her songs have gone to #1 on national radio Country/Americana charts. She’s performed on BBC radio and television in Northern Ireland, Nashville’s famous Bluebird, Opryland, Tin Pan South stages, New York’s Bitterend, Falcon Ridge Music Festival, Kerrville Folk Festival in Texas, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Colorado’s own Rocky Mountain Folks Festival. She’s been touring for more than 25 years.
“The residents of Allenspark, Raymond, Riverside and Estes Park love having Rebecca perform at The Old Gallery,” said Board Chair Laurie Von Wald. “No one else has performed here as much as she has. Our community loves her music, her spirit and her positive energy.”
“Allenspark is a fabulous community of very warm-hearted mountain folks,” she said. “It’s a beautiful connecting place and their potlucks are awesome. I always feel so loved and am so well treated there.”
The Old Gallery is a center for community, the arts and visitors. Just a few of the services The Old Gallery provides include the twice-monthly Community Cupboard Food Bank, Community Closet, yoga and wellness classes, tourist information and providing a home to 28+ local and regional artists to display and sell their creations. The Old Gallery is also home to the Rocky Mountain Nature Conservancy Store between Memorial Day and mid-October. It’s located at 14863 Hwy. 7 in Allenspark, just 20 minutes from Estes Park and Lyons.
