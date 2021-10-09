Mark your calendar now for October 23rd – the big arts and crafts sale called Treasure Tables to be held in the Events Center at the Stanley Fairgrounds. Admission is free, out of the weather, with more than 45 vendors selling everything from – yes -- bird houses to barbeque sauce and a whole lot more.
“This is a chance to get a head start on your Christmas shopping,” said Nancy Hills, vice president of the Estes Park’s IY Chapter of PEO, a philanthropic organization dedicated to helping women continue their education through scholarships and low-interest loans. “This has also been called the artisans’ market because there are so many unique and individually hand-crafted items up for sale. You can fill a lot of Christmas stockings by spending an hour or so shopping at Treasure Tables.”
Because the sale is indoors, vendors and shoppers will be required to wear a face mask to protect against the Covid virus. The Events Center offers plenty of room for vendors to show off their goods in a spacious setting and help in maintaining social distancing. On sale will be creative soaps, wood products, salves and creams, jewelry, specialty clothing, bird houses, wildlife photographs, books, body lotions and oils, candles, stained glass artwork, pottery, and food products to satisfy most anyone’s taste.
PEO’s Chapter IY sponsors the sale each year to raise money for the scholarships. Over the years, PEO International has helped more than 116,000 women by awarding them over $388-million in scholarships.
“Come, get yourself a snack to eat from one of our food vendors or buy a homemade baked good, then walk around in comfort and shop ‘til you drop knowing every dime you spend helps a woman get a better education,” said Hills. “It’s a great way to spread the joy of Christmas far beyond your own doorstep.”
