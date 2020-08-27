The 12th annual Handmade in Colorado Expo takes place in downtown Bond Park this weekend and is a juried event showcasing some of Colorado's best fine art and contemporary craft. The event will feature a vast array of independent designers producing original handcrafted goods from a wide array of media including metals, paper, glass, fibers, food, fabricated objects, clay, paint, wax, gems and more. All work sold is created from both emerging and experienced artisans from Colorado. This event is designed for locals as customers who will only find Colorado made items sold by exhibitors that will interact directly with their customers. This event has free admission.
Come support your local artists and craftspeople in their pursuit of creativity, made by hand. This eight day, three city, celebration of local art takes place during three awesome weekends in Estes Park, downtown Denver & downtown Boulder.
Estes Park-8/28, 8/29 & 8/30
Denver-9/18, 9/19, & 9/20
Boulder-10/24 & 10/25
Hours for this weekend’s show in downtown Bond Park are:
Friday (August 28) 11 a.m.-6 p.m., & Saturday (August 29) 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., & Sunday (August 30) 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Experience great shopping and awesome art at the longest running and best festival exclusive to Colorado artists and crafters!
