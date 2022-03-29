Colorado’s Attorney General, Phil Weiser, will be in Estes Park on Thursday, April 14, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. to meet with voters, listen to your concerns, and answer questions about his campaign for re-election. This event will be held at The Stanley Hotel, 333 East Wonderview Avenue, and is a fundraising event sponsored by supporters of Phil. Contributions of any size are welcome. An RSVP link is provided below.
Please take this opportunity to meet Phil and learn why he has been described as the “People’s Lawyer” for Colorado since first elected in 2018.
During Phil’s tenure, Colorado has become a leader for strengthening voting rights to protect democracy for all Coloradans, regardless of political affiliation. As Phil stated in earning various endorsements for his re-election: “We in Colorado are poised to be leaders in defending our democratic institutions.”
Under Phil’s leadership, the Attorney General’s office has been on the front lines in obtaining justice for Coloradans. This includes recoveries of:
• $400 million from pharmaceutical companies for their illegal conduct in the opioid crisis -- money to be used for Colorado’s drug treatment programs,
• $28 million for Coloradans who suffered from consumer fraud, and
• $35 million in student debt relief for those who were subject to unfair loan treatment.
In addition, Phil has taken on polluters in Colorado to protect our land, air, and water to make sure that Colorado’s environmental laws are enforced -- keeping our outdoors beautiful and accessible for all of us. He also is a strong defender of equal rights and reproductive rights, and an advocate for affordable health care for all Coloradans.
Phil’s background was excellent preparation for him to understand the importance of protecting our rights and our democracy as Colorado’s Attorney General. He began working in Denver for the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, and later served as law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He later worked at the U.S. Department of Justice under President Clinton, and was U.S. Deputy Assistant Attorney General under President Obama.
Phil remains dedicated to serving the people of Colorado, and is eager to meet residents of Estes Valley. For more information on Phil, see his website at https://www.philforcolorado.com.
RSVP link for this event is: secure.actblue.com/donate/4.14.22_estes
Please be aware that this event is in-person and will be CDC compliant. We ask that guests be vaccinated against COVID-19 for everyone’s safety.
