Sunday, June 5, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
A Sunday trip in the Big Thompson Canyon and breakfast in the historic log building spells an enjoyable and inexpensive family outing. Advance tickets are only $9 for adults and $6 for children four to nine years of age; tickets are $1 more at the door. Little ones under four eat for free. The BTCA building is located about 1 mile east of Drake on US 34. Check our Facebook page for updates: www.facebook.com/BTCA1479/ You can also email btcassn1479@gmail.com or call Mark or Linda Svoboda at (970) 962-9964.
Breakfast includes eggs, breakfast meats, juice and coffee in addition to pancakes. BTCA members are also hosting a bake sale; proceeds from the pancake breakfast and bake sale will fund the BTCA during the year and provide contributions to local charities. Funds for the BTCA help maintain the building and provide a central gathering place for the local community year-round. There will be a drawing for a door prize; your breakfast ticket is your entry.
The Big Thompson Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (BTCVFD) hosts a craft show next door at the firehouse. Participants are local crafters whose table fees assist the fire department with various needs. The fire department also assists with traffic and cooking.
