Join the Festivities June 25-July 1
Come join the fun of all things cycling June 25–July 1 for Bike Estes Week. Centered around Colorado’s Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, there is a full week of cycling activities planned for the whole family to participate in.
With the success of 10 plus years of Bike to Work Day and the Costume Bike Parade, the Estes Park Cycling Coalition (EPCC) is adding several events to make this a whole week of cycling fun.
Sunday and Monday June 25 & 26: Hermit Park Mountain Bike Ride: Meet at the Limber Pine Trailhead at 5 p.m. and ride starts at 5:15 both days. All levels welcome.
June 27-Hermit Park Trail Clean Up: Groups will do a slow ride on the trail doing light clean up of the trail, no tools needed. Meet at 5 p.m. at the Limber Pine Trailhead.
June 28-Bike to Work Day: 6 to 9 a.m. Start your day off right by stopping by the Estes Park Visitors Center to help celebrate Colorado’s Bike to Work Day. We will have coffee supplied by Kind Coffee, breakfast burritos donated by The Egg of Estes, power your own smoothie on the Blender Bike and Brian Denning from Bandit Bikes will be there to help tune your bike. EPCC T-Shirts will also be available for sale.
June 29-Group Road Ride: Slow three mile road ride through the roads of Estes Park highlighting bicycle safety and following the bicycle rules of the road. Bring helmet, front and tail lights. Meet at 7 p.m. at the Estes Park Visitors Center.
June 30-Costume Bike Parade and Live Music Afterparty: Find your craziest fun costume and come to the Estes Park Visitors Center to decorate your bike at 5 p.m., decorations will be provided. Bike Parade starts promptly at 5:30 and goes from the VC to Performance Park where the party awaits. Pizza and sodas will be provided for donations to EPCC and Beer will be for sale from Lumpy Ridge Brewery. Music starts at 6 with the Band “Good Time Johnny.” Party goes until 9:00.
July 1-Bike Estes Week Finale: Join us for an afternoon at the Stanley Park Bike Park from 12 noon-5 to celebrate the week with a picnic and Pump Track demonstrations. Try your hand at the pump track and other features the Bike Park has to offer. BYOB and food, grills will be hot to BBQ. All ages encouraged, especially those learning on Strider type bikes.
The Estes Park Cycling Coalition is a non-profit 501(c) (3) organization whose Mission is to promote and increase cycling of all kinds in the Estes Valley, through advocacy, education, partnerships and community building. The Coalition strives to cultivate a biking culture in the community and make the Estes area a destination for cyclists.
For more information on any of the events or the Estes Park Cycling Coalition, please contact Chair Mike Lewelling at board@bikeestes.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.