Time For Spring Clean-Up!

It’s Spring Cleanup time! Join us for the annual collaboration of the Rotary Club, Town of Estes Park, Estes Valley Recreation and Park District and Atlas Disposal to clean up our roads and waterways.
We will meet at the Visitors Center, located at 500 Big Thompson Avenue (across from McDonald’s) on Saturday, April 24, at 9 a.m. to distribute cleanup bags and provide directions for cleanup routes and bag drop-off.
For your comfort and safety, long sleeved-shirts, long pants, gloves, work boots or sturdy shoes, along with sun protection and water are advised.
We appreciate your participation in cleaning up our town for both visitors and residents! For more info, please e-mail: marina@evrpd.com.
