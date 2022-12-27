Looking for a last minute stocking stuffer gift? How about tickets for a great concert here in Estes Park? Listening at the Legion and American Legion Post 19 are excited to present Brad Fitch singing his original songs on January 7th at 6:30 p.m. Tickets available at esteslegion.org or by calling (970) 586-6118. All of us in Estes Park are Brad Fitch fans and love his cowboy music featuring the likes of John Denver and Gordon Lightfoot. But did you know Brad is a very accomplished songwriter in his own right, with several of his songs covered by other artists? Join us on the 7th as Brad sings his own songs and shares with us his stories of entertaining in the Rockies and around the country.
Come early for heavy appetizers and Happy Hour Drinks starting at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for appetizers, $20 for the concert, or $30 for both! Start the year out right in true Rocky Mountain fashion. Invite your friends! Invite your family! You can even invite some Texans if you must! See you there! Contest of who can wear a better cowboy hat than Brad!
