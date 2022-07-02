The Town of Estes Park and Estes Park Western Heritage, Inc. have announced that tickets for the 2022 Rooftop Rodeo are available at www.rooftoprodeo.com. This year’s rodeo takes place nightly from Wednesday, July 6 through Monday, July 11 at the Estes Park Events Complex.
Standard ticket prices are $20 for general admission and $15 for senior citizens, military personnel (I. D.s required), and children (ages 3-12). Admission is free for children age two and under. General admission discounts of 25 percent are available for groups of 15 or more and will apply automatically at checkout. The Rooftop Rodeo will be live streamed all six nights on the Cowboy Channel.
Each night of the Rodeo features unique themes and/or promotions:
Wednesday, July 6-Opening Night
Thursday, July 7-Family Night:
Tickets for children (ages 3-12) are just $5 each
Friday, July 8-Fiesta at the Rodeo (live music with Los Cheesies) :
Fiesta-themed music before the rodeo and during Pre-Show
Saturday, July 9-Wear Pink (live music with Sugar Britches) :
We encourage you to proudly wear pink to show your support for breast cancer awareness and research.
Sunday, July 10-Military Night:
Military personnel and their families pay just $10 per person for general admission (I. D. required).
Monday, July 11: First Responders and Locals Night:
First Responders and their families pay just $10 per person for general admission. Locals receive a 25 percent discount on general admission with online coupon code "80517" (only when ordering tickets online or purchasing in advance at the Event Center office)
Gates open each night at 5:00 p.m. The pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7:00 p.m.
For more information about the Rooftop Rodeo, visit www.rooftoprodeo.com. Ticket purchasing inquiries may be made by contacting the Town of Estes Park Events Office at 970-970-586-6104, or events@estes.org.
