Join the Estes Valley Land Trust on Saturday, July 15th to learn about Colorado’s plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves in the state. Guests will hear directly from Eric Odell, Species Conservation Program Manager for Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW), about the development of the plan and how the agency plans to release wolves by the end of the year.
Gray wolves historically occupied Colorado until the mid-1940s, when conflicts with livestock and a generalized public fear led to the extirpation of the species from the state. Although recovery efforts have been implemented in neighboring states since the 1970s, wolves remain endangered in Colorado. Wolves provide important benefits to their ecosystems, mainly by managing populations of prey species that have become overpopulated or that overgraze and degrade habitat for other species. However, the presence of wolves may also result in negative impacts including human-wildlife conflicts and the depredation of livestock and other domesticated animals. Despite these concerns, voters approved a ballot initiative in 2020 to reintroduce and manage a viable population of wolves in the state by the end of 2023.
CPW was tasked with the development and implementation of the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, which was finalized earlier this year and is available on the CPW website. Guest speaker Eric Odell will share how the agency aims to manage a healthy and viable population of wolves while also addressing ongoing concerns about safety and other potential negative impacts.
This breakfast event will be hosted in-person on Saturday, July 15 at the Hermit Park Open Space Pavilion at 8:00am. Registration is required and can be completed at: evlandtrust.org/rsvp. This breakfast is expected to be very popular and is limited to 150 attendees. Register today!
Registration is $20 per person for land trust members. Non-members can join the land trust for $35 and receive free entrance to the event. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, fresh fruit, pastries, juice, and coffee.
For this family friendly event, children 10 years old and under can attend for free, as long as they’re accompanied by a member who is registered for the event. Children’s activities will be provided.
This event is outdoors. Please come prepared with a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, and jacket. Seating may be limited, so camp chairs are recommended.
