Join the Estes Park Archives at 240 Moraine Avenue this Saturday, August 8, between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., for a closer look at the early history of the Stanley brothers attempts to produce a commercially-viable steam-powered vehicle from their Newton, Massachusetts, factory, relying entirely on accounts published at the time which are often overlooked or difficult to obtain.
The first “race” the Stanleys entered was actually one they didn't intend to enter, and ended up “winning” anyway. A motor carriage exposition was held in November 1898 in Mechanics Hall in Boston, with a race and hill climb at nearby Charles River Park part of the festivities. The number of entries was depressingly low, so F. E. Stanley drove his latest improved model, which no longer relied on “off-the-shelf” boilers or engines, to the nearby track, to great applause, according to an account published in the “Horseless Age” magazine of the same month. Stanley showed up and essentially swept the honors for best one-mile time, two-mile time, and distance up an incline, thus leading to a tremendous increase in orders from an automobile-hungry public.
This backlog allowed the Stanley brothers to wrest an outrageous offer for the entire company from a team of investors that included a magazine publisher running an ever-greater number of advertisements for self-powered conveyances, and an asphalt contractor who saw the benefit of increasing the number of drivers demanding better roads. Luckily, the Stanleys were kepas managers and advisers to this new enterprise that quickly split up and went in a different direction, or the much-improved Stanley Steamers might have never materialized.
The programs are free, 15 minutes in length, cycle every quarter hour, and are open only to small groups of related family members or friends who agree to all wear masks. No reservations are required, and wait times on comfortable chairs have been short the entire summer, but if you have more questions or need directions, call 586-4889. All are invited, even if you are new to Estes Park or know nothing about Estes Park history.
