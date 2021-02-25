Estes Chamber Foundation, Youth in Action partner on Coolest Dog Contest
The Estes Chamber Foundation and the Estes Park High School chapter of Youth in Action both planned to create pet related winter fundraisers, so they decided to join forces. The Estes Park Coolest Dog Contest is a joint effort of the Estes Chamber Foundation and Youth in Action to raise $25,000 for program funding in 2021. Ten percent of the proceeds of the fundraiser will be donated to The Pet Association of Estes Park in honor of its founder, Carolyn Fairbanks, who passed away on Valentine’s Day 2021.
Since 1990, Carolyn Fairbanks has been president of the Pet Association, which is our local humane society assisting nearly 100 animals a year. Donations will contribute to the adoption program to pay for boarding, medical and other necessary care animals need while securing their forever home.
How the Contest works
The Coolest Dog Contest is an online fundraiser using
www.gogophotocontest.com to create a platform for the community to nominate their dog in one of three categories. The winning dog gets featured on a special-edition label from our craft beverage community:
• Pawsh Wine with Snowy Peaks Winery is the small/lap dog category.
• Mutterhorn Root Beer with Estes Park Brewery for the average family mutt.
• Barkstadt Brew with Lumpy Ridge Brewery for our trailblazing hiking companions.
Anyone can enter their pup at www.gogophotocontest.com/
EPCoolestDog. This is no beauty contest. The dog with the most votes wins. It’s up to you to get everyone you know to vote for your dog. Voting runs March 1 through March 31 and winners will be announced April 1, 2021.
Watch the web site and
@EstesChamberofCommerce on Facebook for special canine events throughout the month of March, like Bring your Dog to Work Days, Youth in Action Community Dog Wash and more.
About the Estes Chamber Foundation
The Estes Chamber Foundation is a 501C3 organization created in 2020 by the Estes Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber, a 501C6 organization serving as the voice of business in the Estes Valley, needed a vehicle during the COVID-19 pandemic to raise funds and apply for grants that benefit the business community. Proceeds from Chamber Foundation fundraisers and grants are distributed to the business community through innovation grants, member programs and scholarships.
About Youth in Action
Youth In Action (YIA) is a collaborative program of the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center (EPNRC), Estes Park School District, and Communities That Care coalition. Since starting four years ago, Youth In Action has grown from a club to a class offered to all 9th through 12th graders at Estes Park High School, and developed to offer paid positions for youth leaders. YIA provides opportunities within the local community that promote strong ties and involvement while fostering a lifelong engagement in civic and philanthropic service. Youth gain skills while executing service projects, advising local boards, and implementing a community grants process, “Shark Tank” style. YIA provides the youth voice in community decision-making and important perspective for the future of Estes Park.
About The Pet Association of Estes Park
The Pet Association of Estes Park Inc., (also known as the Estes Park Pet Association) was founded in 1973. The founders created this organization to care for stray and surrendered animals in our area and to educate the public of the importance of spaying and neutering your animals. This service was desperately needed then and very much needed now. They are the only rescue group in the area and serve Allenspark, Meeker Park, Glen Haven, Drake, Pinewood Springs, Big Elk Meadows as well as the Rocky Mtn. National Park.
