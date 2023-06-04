June 20, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Performance Park
The Friends of Folk Festival celebrates Dick Orleans’ legacy with music and community. This Festival is held in the style of Dick’s “Friends of Folk” nights where both professionals & amateurs perform.
Scholarship Opportunity
Scholarship funds have been established with Dick’s passions in mind. Anyone in the Estes Valley with a passion for the arts can apply for this scholarship simply by providing your contact information and answering a few questions on the application form on the www.estesartsdistrict.org Friends of Folk event page.
Submit your application before the June 16th deadline. The scholarship winners will be announced during the festival. We'd love to make you a recipient so submit your application now!
The Estes Arts District’s mission with Friends of Folk Festival is to grow the event into a well-executed, professional level festival while still maintaining Dick Orleans’ original vision of promoting new and emerging artists. Dick Orleans was always supporting others to pursue their art, whether music or photography or anything! He inspired so many and we want to keep that energy going. We miss you Dick!
