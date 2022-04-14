April 20, 2022, 10:00 a.m.
Special Districts are a type of local government that delivers specific public services within defined boundaries.
It is important to point out that District boundaries are not all alike. Each independent District sets its own boundary for elections and services. It is possible to be able to vote in one District and not another. Some Districts allow property owners to vote without residency. Others allow residents who do not own the property to vote.
The boundaries for each Special District in the Estes area include the Town of Estes Park and surrounding areas, which means, if you live within the boundary for the district (even if you don’t live in the Town of Estes Park) you may be able to vote in the District election.
At this program you will hear from five of the ten area Districts:
• David Wolf – Fire Chief – Estes Valley Fire District,
• John Krueger – Board President – Estes Valley Library District
• David Batey – Board Chair – Park Hospital District
• Sheldon Rosenkrance – Superintendent – Estes Park School District R-3
• Tom Carosello – Executive Director – Estes Valley Parks and Recreation District
Of these five districts, four have elections, two of which will be hosting elections for May 3rd. However, this is not a Campaign Forum. It is an informational meeting about the way our Special Districts operate.
At this session you will learn what each district does for the community, how they are funded, and how board members are chosen.
