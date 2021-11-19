Detours in effect and special trolley service available on parade day
Join the Town of Estes Park to celebrate the holiday season with the dazzling Catch the Glow Parade. The brightest event of the year will travel through downtown starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.
The Catch the Glow Parade will feature whimsical new float designs by the parade’s Creative Director, Michael Young, along with musical acts and much more. As always, the stars of the evening are Santa and Mrs. Claus. Dress warmly and festively, grab some warm beverages downtown, and enjoy Estes Park’s small-town, family-friendly extravaganza! This free, holiday-themed event is open to the public. Learn more at www.estesparkeventscomplex.com.
The Town appreciates the generous support of the following sponsors: Estes Park News, Quality Inn Near Rocky Mountain National Park, Visit Estes Park, Coulson Excavating Company, Inc., SkyRun Estes Park, Estes Park Shuttle and Estes Park Trolleys.
Parade route, parking and shuttles
The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Elkhorn Avenue (West Park Center) and continue east on Elkhorn Avenue, ending at the U.S. 34/U.S. 36 intersection.
Road closures will begin at 5 p.m. along the parade route and all side streets, as well as along U.S. 36/North Saint Vrain Avenue to 4th Street. Detours will be required. For complete information, please visit
Spectators traveling to the parade by vehicle are encouraged to park in the free parking structure at 691 N. St. Vrain Ave .and use the Riverwalk or ride the Town’s free trolley to access activities in downtown Estes Park. Additional parking spaces in the municipal/library parking lot will be designated ‘Accessible Parking’ for parade day.
Free trolley service will be offered from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. starting at the Estes Park Visitor Center with stops along Elkhorn Avenue. A second “Express” shuttle will run between the Events Complex, Visitor Center and Bond Park from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. For complete details, visit www.estes.org/shuttles.
Downtown loading zones will be closed the night of Nov. 25 in preparation for the parade. The Performance Park public parking lot will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Nov. 25 and reopen approximately 7 p.m. Nov. 26.
