One of Estes Park’s favorite annual traditions is set to return on Friday, May 6 (one day after the official “Cinco”). The Cinco de Mayo fiesta will take place that evening from 6 to 11 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. This year’s event takes place at the Estes Park Event Center at Stanley Fairgrounds. The fiesta is being held on Friday (instead of Thursday) to make it more convenient for families on what would otherwise be a school night.
Food will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m., featuring a delicious Mexican meal. Attendees will be treated to a performance of Mexican-themed dance, with performers of all ages in traditional costume, performed by Grupo Folklorico Mexico Lindo from Longmont. The evening will include live music by the band Los 7 de la Cumbia. Kids’ activities will be on hand as well, with several community organizations participating.
This year’s Cinco de Mayo is dedicated to all of the Estes community—all ages and all backgrounds—with an invitation to come together in harmony and enjoy a well-deserved evening of new and renewed friendships, conversations, activities, and civic pride. Every toast will be a toast to everyone—for the hard work, determination, and endurance of these recent years.
Cinco de Mayo is made possible by the major sponsorship of Mountain Home Cafe, whose staff will again be serving the complimentary dinner. The event would not be possible without the assistance of several major partners: Crossroads Ministry, Visit Estes Park, and the Town of Estes Park. Special thanks goes to the supportive staff of all these organizations.
The “Cinco” fiesta tradition in Estes Park dates back to 2001. While the public event went on hiatus in 2020, “Cinco” meals were delivered to many families in need that year. Last year, Cinco took the form of a take-home mea of fresh-made traditional Mexican cuisine. This year, the community can look forward to the return of the in-person event.
The public is encouraged to save the date of May 6 and join in the spirit of community for Cinco de Mayo.
