Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?! Not Snow White and her posse of princesses in the hilarious hit musical, Disenchanted. July 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th, your favorite Disney princesses will take to the stage like you’ve never seen them before to set the record straight about their stories.
Rehearsals are well underway and this diverse group of women already had me in stitches and wanting to jump up and dance along. Ranging in age from 16 to 70, the cast is vibrant, hilarious, and no-nonsense. Director Denise Stookesberry says, “Each cast member is dedicated and so talented in their own unique way.” From high school students to professional actors to U.S. Army Majors, these nine women shine on our Estes Park stage.
This week we feature cast members Kelley Anderson and Ambre Gejer. Anderson calls herself an amateur, but she has been performing since high school in musicals, Sweet Adeline chorus, and a comedy quartet for over 30 years. “Live theatre demands that society look at itself in the mirror,” Anderson says. “It makes us study social problems and attempt to find solutions.” Anderson brings Sleeping Beauty to life and describes her as a bull in a china shop. She encourages everyone to come see the show stating, “The effect of live performances in the current world of social media, digital technology and screens is important for the human spirit.”
Ambre Gejer is an active military army major public health veterinarian re-exploring the passions of her youth: musical theatre! Gejer has a degree in Drama but hasn’t graced the stage since 2002. “I am very excited to participate in theater once again,” she says. “Disenchanted is a hoot! It has some very empowering moments.” As Snow White, Gejer has really enjoyed seeing her cast mates build their confidence and have fun with their characters. “Snow White is a tough cookie who thinks she has all the answers, but still learns about her own tussle with the princess complex, and what she must do to truly, let it go.”
Although this show features our favorite Disney princesses, we want to stress that this is not a children’s show! Disenchanted princesses have no filter and their comic wisdom is suitable for middle school age and above.
Mark your calendars to attend one of five performances, and check back next week to read about more cast members. Shows will be held July 8, 9, 10th at 6:30 p.m., and July 10th and 11th at 2 p.m. at Performance Park. For more information, please visit www.fineartsguild.org or our Facebook page!
