EVICS’ Family Fun Festival at Kickin’ it for Kids Supports Local Families

The culture of a community is recognizable by the presence of services that support its citizens ability to thrive. Estes Park has been without adequate access to quality early care and education opportunities for local families for decades. The scarcity of early care options for families is prevalent throughout the state and so is the presence of local nonprofits serving as safety nets. In your community, EVICS Family Resource Center supports families so they can thrive in our community and continues to build capacity, connect families to quality care, and support the existing and emerging early care and education workforce.
Estes Park is a designated “childcare desert”, clearly identifying the lack of access to early care and education for the families in our community. In Estes Park there are three preschools and one childcare center. To enroll in preschool, a child must be four years old. The one community based early care and education center serves children ages 2.5 to 5. The two licensed child care homes are able to care for children infant through age 5, however quality licensing guidelines allow for only two infants. This equates to only four licensed spots for infants and 12 spots for those under 2.5 in the entire community. Lack of access to quality care and education creates barriers for a family’s ability to thrive and contributes to decision-making that has often resulted in young families leaving our community which directly impacts our workforce, economy, and services that support the local community.
Along with accessibility is affordability. Families must be able to afford the high cost of care. Early care and education is rightly expensive as it is provided by professionals held to quality standards, annual professional development requirements, and oversight by state licensing. In Larimer County last year families spent $12,000/year as an average cost of care per child and for infant care specifically, $16-$20,000. Larimer County families spent 37% of their income on
childcare, on average. This represents a household income for a family of 4 of $64,919 with 2 children in care under the age of 5.
Caring for children and guiding education is the most important work and impacts all sectors of our community; not only do early education experiences better prepare children for school, resulting in more efficient spending for school districts, but it provides assurance for the workforce that supports our tourism-driven community. Everyone relies on someone that relies on access to early care and education.
EVICS firmly believes every family should have what they need to thrive. EVICS offers tuition assistance to eligible families, so they are able to have access to quality care. EVICS provided over $70,000 in assistance 2021, and so far connected 28 families this year with $28,000 in assistance.
To round out the elements necessary for adequate access to early care and education is a trained and supported workforce. It’s expensive to live in our community, housing is challenging to locate and afford. Growing the workforce is vital to providing more early care opportunities for families.
EVICS advocates for and supports the existing early care providers and educators and has responded to the need by developing a program to help anyone interested in becoming licensed and qualified to provide early care. The licensing cohort program provides support and guidance every step of the way through the process of becoming licensed for in-home childcare, at almost no cost.
EVICS also provides education and advocacy based on the needs of local families. Families We have the right to information and the opportunity to voice our concerns. EVICS Family Resource Center is a welcoming space for families to be connected to resources, education, information, and services that enhance their existing strengths and support their individual goals. To ensure we can continue to connect local families and young children to the resources they need, EVICS Family Resource Center calls upon the village of Estes Park. So many partners step up to help EVICS offer the vital services of family development, early care/education scholarships, workforce development, parenting programs, early literacy programs and more. Through sponsorships from the county and the town, Ride-A-Kart, Quality Inn, Aldrich Construction, Sweatshirt Center of Estes park, MacDonald Book Shop, First Colorado Realty, Lumpy Ridge Brewing Company, Bank of Colorado; and collaborations with noon Rotary Club, local nonprofit partners, businesses and individual donors, we are able to continue to offer what families need to thrive and inspire a community culture that boldly supports children and families.
Be part of the village by joining the family fun festival at Kickin’ it for Kids this Saturday, August 27, 3PM - 7PM at Stanley Park. Play kickball, enjoy audience participation activities, donate to specific efforts, send the kids to the Fun Zone to enjoy three bouncy houses, grab a hot dog and have end of summer fun while fundraising for local families.
