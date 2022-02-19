Estes Park Bigfoot Days returns celebrating all things Squatchy. This weekend event begins on Friday, April 1 with our Bigfoot BBQ (a ticketed dinner featuring celebrity guests), and concludes on Saturday, April 2 with a free outdoor festival in Bond Park. The festival runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and features appearances and talks from television Bigfoot celebrities & experts, live music, outdoor themed activities for the entire family, craft and food vendors, a Bigfoot calling contest, area Bigfoot tours, and much more! go to estesparkeventscomplex.com/
bigfoot-days for more event information and to purchase tickets for the Friday night dinner event.
