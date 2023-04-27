Bear

Ann Schonlau photo

On Sunday, April 30th at 2pm in the Estes Valley Library’s Wasson, CPW District Wildlife Manager Chase Rylands will hold a seminar on human-bear conflicts and CPW’s management in the Estes Park area. It’s a great opportunity to meet with Officer Rylands and discuss how we can all play a part in keeping bears wild. Free to attend and space is limited to the first 25 people.

