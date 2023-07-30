It doesn't get much more picturesque than Estes Park! But the views are just one of the countless reasons that Westernaires appreciates performing here each year.
Come see the Westernaires perform precision drills at speed, along with thrilling horse acrobatics, daring trick riding, trick and fancy roping, a Cavalry and Indian battle, liberty riding, a dressage exhibition, and much more. It's great family entertainment that frequently leaves the grandstands stomping their feet and clapping their hands with delight!
Friday, August 4, 2023 7:00 PM
Saturday, August 5, 2023 7:00 PM
Estes Park Events Complex, Rooftop Rodeo Arena
1125 Rooftop Way Estes Park, CO, 80517 United States (map)
The ticket box office opens at 5:30 p.m. on the days of the show.
General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Box seats are $15. Tickets are available to purchase online or at the door on the day of the event. Contact the Estes Park Event Center at 970-586-6104 for more details.
For tickets, go to ci.ovationtix.com/35551/production/1158715
For box seats, visit ci.ovationtix.com/35551/production/1158911
