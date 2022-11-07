Students at Estes Park High School have been busy rehearsing and preparing for their upcoming production of The Addams Family.
In its typical creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky fashion, the ghoulish Addams family is visiting the graveyard for an annual gathering of all family members, living dead, and undecided, to celebrate what it is to be an Addams. However, the family encounters an unforeseen obstacle when Wednesday decides to introduce her new “normal” boyfriend Lucas to the family. In protest, Uncle Fester enlists the help of the Addams’ ancestors to call an end to the young budding romance. As Wednesday admits that she is falling in love, Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley worry about her changing ways. As the families of Wednesday and Lucas come together for dinner one fateful evening, chaos ensues and the two families find themselves admitting deep secrets and coming together in ways they never would have imagined. The Addams Family Broadway Musical tells the story of love and friendship through adversity, with a comical and macabre yet poignant spin.
Performances will be November 10th, 11th, 12th, at 7 p.m. in the EPHS auditorium.
Cast list
Gomez-Callum Hoskins
Morticia- Grace Thamert
Wednesday- Samantha Workman
Fester-Henry Thomas
Pugsley- Casey Mieszala
Grandma- Amelia Bryant
Lurch- Kai Walker
Alice-Brooke Stewart
Mal-Zach Lewis
Lucas-Wyatt Morris
Ancestors
Neva Case
Robin O’Malley
Mavis Brink
Kay Brown
Nevaeh McGillicuddy
Lux Van Tatenhove
Merin Hamel
Tickets are available online at estesschools.org!
Come meet the family. We’ll leave the lights off for you.
