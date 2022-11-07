EPHS Production Of The Addams Family

Students at Estes Park High School have been busy rehearsing and preparing for their upcoming production of The Addams Family.

In its typical creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky fashion, the ghoulish Addams family is visiting the graveyard for an annual gathering of all family members, living dead, and undecided, to celebrate what it is to be an Addams. However, the family encounters an unforeseen obstacle when Wednesday decides to introduce her new “normal” boyfriend Lucas to the family. In protest, Uncle Fester enlists the help of the Addams’ ancestors to call an end to the young budding romance. As Wednesday admits that she is falling in love, Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley worry about her changing ways. As the families of Wednesday and Lucas come together for dinner one fateful evening, chaos ensues and the two families find themselves admitting deep secrets and coming together in ways they never would have imagined. The Addams Family Broadway Musical tells the story of love and friendship through adversity, with a comical and macabre yet poignant spin.

Performances will be November 10th, 11th, 12th, at 7 p.m. in the EPHS auditorium.

Cast list

Gomez-Callum Hoskins

Morticia- Grace Thamert

Wednesday- Samantha Workman

Fester-Henry Thomas

Pugsley- Casey Mieszala

Grandma- Amelia Bryant

Lurch- Kai Walker

Alice-Brooke Stewart

Mal-Zach Lewis

Lucas-Wyatt Morris

Ancestors

Neva Case

Robin O’Malley

Mavis Brink

Kay Brown

Nevaeh McGillicuddy

Lux Van Tatenhove

Merin Hamel

Tickets are available online at estesschools.org!

Come meet the family. We’ll leave the lights off for you.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.