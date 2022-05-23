After a long hiatus, Music In The Glen Open Mic Night returns to the Glen Haven Town Hall. The ChildsPlay Band will host the event on Friday, May 27th starting at 5:00 p.m. The Open Mic portion of the evening will run until 7:30. The host band will then play a one-hour set for those who would like to stay and enjoy.
This popular Open Mic has been very successful in the past and we've seen some great talent perform. Bring your instrument and any backline gear (amp, cords, stands), get signed up and show us your stuff. We supply the microphones, sound system and an engineer to run it all. Calling all the excellent musicians in the area who have hosted and played many of the great open mic nights over the winter in Estes Park. Here’s your chance to come shine in the nicest venue anywhere around. There is usually a full house, so get here on time. Bring your own snacks/drinks, come enjoy the talent and have a great time!
