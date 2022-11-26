The scent of pine is synonymous with Christmas. Fill your house with that natural smell with a locally grown and harvested Christmas tree from Camp Hurni Tree Farm. Fir, spruce, and ponderosa trees are available for a limited time at 1230 Big Thompson Avenue (Vert CoWorking).
Friday, December 2, 3-7 p.m.
Saturday, December 3, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, December 10, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
These Christmas trees are native, not nursery grown, so the branches allow your ornaments to be the center of attention. Trees are thinned from the tree farm, making the forest healthier and allowing the surrounding trees to flourish. Trees range from $35 - $75, including a free cork reindeer with every tree purchase. Taller trees are available, give us a call to reserve.
Fresh wreaths (starting at $25), handspun wooden ornaments and horseshoe trees (ranging from $5-120), and wooden holiday signs (starting at $20) are also for purchase. Custom signs can be ordered ahead or during the Christmas tree sale.
Celebrate the one-year anniversary of Vert CoWorking Friday, December 2 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at their open house. The Mangia Mangia Food Truck will be onside on Friday, December 2 from 4-7 p.m. for some of the best pizza in town.
Live music
Holiday beverages
Fireplaces
Community
Happiness
Proceeds from all tree and wreath sales help feed the WWOOFers (Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms) at Camp Hurni. This cultural and educations exchange of volunteers help mitigate the forest on Ramshorn Mountain for fire danger, including cleaning up the forest floor of blown down trees, cutting down thick growth, and building and burning slash piles. Our WWOOFers have come from as far away as New Zealand and UAE, from college students to hotshots.
Call or text 970-586-5303 for trees larger than 10-ft., or if you’d like to order a custom-made Christmas sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.