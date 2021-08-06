The 6th/7th Annual Estes Park Wine Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, August 14th and 15th in beautiful Bond Park in downtown Estes Park. The festival will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily. The Estes Park Wine Festival is a 21 and over event. Ticket includes a wine glass, wine tote and unlimited tastings, along with live music, retail vendors, artisans and food vendors. Non-drinker and designated driver tickets are available at the gate for $10.00. There is no re-entry, feel free to bring your own snacks, chairs, wagons and blankets. There will also be a wine-check so you don't have to carry around your purchased wine!
Take a break with your favorite glass of wine and listen to the great entertainment lineup we have for you!
Live Entertainment 2021
Saturday:
Song Sorcerer
11:00 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Joe O'Bryan Duo
1:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.
SFERE (Formerly Equally Challenged)
3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.
Sunday:
Ryan Millard's Electric Daydream
11:00 am- 12:30 p.m.
Distant Rivers Duo
1:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.
Funk It Up
3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.
WINERIES ATTENDING:
Aspen Peak Cellars
Avanti Winery
Bad Bitch Cellars
Berkeley Estates Cellars
Black Arts Cellars
Blue Mountain Vineyards
Chill Switch Wines
Climb Hard Cider
Colorado Sake Company
Cottonwood Cellars / Olathe Winery
Decadent Saint Winery
Deep Roots Winery
Dragon Meadery
Mechalore Meadworks
Mountain Spirit Winery
Mountain View Winery
Queen Bee Brews
Saint Vrain Cidery
Snowy Peaks Winery
Ten Bears Winery
Two Swedes Glogg
Vinnie Fera Winery
Vino Passarelli
Wild Cider
RETAIL VENDORS:
Ameritech Windows
Bent Hinge Trading Company
Best of Breckenridge
Blackburn Artistry
Booze Bling
Boutique by Sonja
By George CBD
Choice Organics
Color Street
Cruise Planners
Cutco Cutlery
Doterra
Elevation Creations
Filosophy
Fine Alpaca Apparel
Hammel Horizons
HopeWorks Boutique
Innovative Marketing Insights
Love my Shawl
Passanantes
Poppy Specialty Foods
Pour Décor
Renewal by Andersen
Rocky Mountain Majesty
Rocky Mountain Outback Hats
Sogno Toscano
FOOD VENDORS:
Mateos Cheesesteaks
Origins Wood Fired Pizza
Sosa's Pupuseria
Bigs Meat Wagon
Tickets are available at www.EstesParkWineFestival.com
