Estes Park Wine Festival

The 6th/7th Annual Estes Park Wine Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, August 14th and 15th in beautiful Bond Park in downtown Estes Park. The festival will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily. The Estes Park Wine Festival is a 21 and over event. Ticket includes a wine glass, wine tote and unlimited tastings, along with live music, retail vendors, artisans and food vendors. Non-drinker and designated driver tickets are available at the gate for $10.00. There is no re-entry, feel free to bring your own snacks, chairs, wagons and blankets. There will also be a wine-check so you don't have to carry around your purchased wine!

Take a break with your favorite glass of wine and listen to the great entertainment lineup we have for you!

Live Entertainment 2021

Saturday:

Song Sorcerer

11:00 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Joe O'Bryan Duo

1:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.

SFERE (Formerly Equally Challenged)

3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Sunday:

Ryan Millard's Electric Daydream

11:00 am- 12:30 p.m.

Distant Rivers Duo

1:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Funk It Up

3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

WINERIES ATTENDING:

Aspen Peak Cellars

Avanti Winery

Bad Bitch Cellars

Berkeley Estates Cellars

Black Arts Cellars

Blue Mountain Vineyards

Chill Switch Wines

Climb Hard Cider

Colorado Sake Company

Cottonwood Cellars / Olathe Winery

Decadent Saint Winery

Deep Roots Winery

Dragon Meadery

Mechalore Meadworks

Mountain Spirit Winery

Mountain View Winery

Queen Bee Brews

Saint Vrain Cidery

Snowy Peaks Winery

Ten Bears Winery

Two Swedes Glogg

Vinnie Fera Winery

Vino Passarelli

Wild Cider

RETAIL VENDORS:

Ameritech Windows

Bent Hinge Trading Company

Best of Breckenridge

Blackburn Artistry

Booze Bling

Boutique by Sonja

By George CBD

Choice Organics

Color Street

Cruise Planners

Cutco Cutlery

Doterra

Elevation Creations

Filosophy

Fine Alpaca Apparel

Hammel Horizons

HopeWorks Boutique

Innovative Marketing Insights

Love my Shawl

Passanantes

Poppy Specialty Foods

Pour Décor

Renewal by Andersen

Rocky Mountain Majesty

Rocky Mountain Outback Hats

Sogno Toscano

FOOD VENDORS:

Mateos Cheesesteaks

Origins Wood Fired Pizza

Sosa's Pupuseria

Bigs Meat Wagon

Tickets are available at www.EstesParkWineFestival.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.