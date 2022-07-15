By: Karen McPherson, Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center
Where are the aspiring and professional rock climbers? Calling all adventurists, athletes, the curious “how could they possibly do it?” to watch the story of how one man trains for and conquers the famous El Capitain. This is an edge-of-your seat thriller and an inspiring portrait of an athlete who exceeded our current understanding of human physical and mental potential.
FILManthropy is a summer movie series hosted by the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center. Proceeds from this series benefit area nonprofits. Locals and guests alike are invited to enjoy an outdoor movie experience with craft beverages, lawn games and pre-show entertainment, community warm-fuzzies, and food delivered to your perch in the ampitheater of Performance Park. Movies start at sunset (roughly 8 p.m.), food and beverages available starting at 5:30 p.m.
Advance tickets for the July 18 event are available at epfilmanthropy.org. Proceeds from this event benefit nonprofits in the Environment, Conservation, & Recreation sector: Estes Valley Community Garden, Estes Valley Land Trust, Estes Valley Watershed Coalition, Rocky Mountain Conservancy, Trout Unlimited - Alpine Anglers.
Next up in this series is Ice Age on July 25.
