Macdonald Book Shop Celebrates Change Of Ownership

The Estes Chamber of Commerce and Macdonald Book Shop announce a celebration of new ownership on Thursday, October 22, 11-4, at Macdonald Book Shop, 152 E. Elkhorn Ave. On September 10, 2020, Paula Steige turned over ownership to Kevin and Anastacia Reed, who also own Inkwell & Brew next door.
“My mother ran the business since before I was born, so I guess you can say I’ve been in the book business all my life,” Steige added. “But I’ve been running the shop since 1971.”
The shared history between these two businesses dates back many years and this change of ownership reunites the book shop with the coffee house once again. Owners Kevin and Anastacia Reed have long dreamed of this day and want to invite the community to celebrate.
“We’re celebrating at both locations with drawings for free books, coffee & paper products, a limited edition tote bag free with $25 purchase, 15% of branded merchandise, gift card specials and other surprises!" said Anastacia.
Mayor Koenig attended the red ribbon event at 11 a.m. on October 22, along with Estes Chamber Executive Director Donna Carlson, to honor the many years of service Paula Steige has given the community and the years of success to come for the Reeds.
From 10/22 through 12/24 the stores will be running a delayed gratification deal. Special order a book from Macdonald Book Shop in person, by phone or by email at contact@macdonaldbookshop.com, and you'll receive a coupon for a free 12 oz. drink of your choice when you pick up your book. You can always support Macdonald Book Shop online by visiting: bookshop.org/shop/macdonaldbookshop. It’s as easy as Amazon but supports a business in your own backyard.
