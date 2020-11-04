Due to ongoing public health and safety precautions, the Town of Estes Park's Events Department announces changes to the 2020 Catch the Glow Parade. Instead of a traditional mobile parade, the Catch the Glow Festival of Lights will be stationary and hosted on the grounds of the Town's Events Complex, at 1125 Rooftop Way. It will also be available for viewing for multiple evenings over two weekends, starting the evening after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 27.
"Current event restrictions made it impossible for us to hold a traditional parade, but we are looking forward to offering this family favorite event in a new, creative way that will be safe, convenient, and available to all," said Rob Hinkle, Director of Events and Visitor Services.
Plans are evolving, but the Festival of Lights will continue to feature whimsical new float designs by the parade's Creative Director, local artist Michael Young, and also floats built and provided by local nonprofit organizations. All floats and the Events Complex grounds will be brilliantly lighted. Spectators will be able to drive "through" the parade floats in the comfort, safety, and warmth of their own vehicles. Santa himself will greet everyone as they pass. As always, this event is free of charge. The final schedule will be released soon at www.estesparkeventscomplex.com.
Business sponsors are needed to be able to offer this much-anticipated event. Due to the unusual circumstances this year, sponsorship fees have been reduced to encourage more businesses to participate. Sponsorship of Town-constructed floats, which include a highly-visible banner featuring the name of the business sponsor, start at $300.
For more information please contact the Town of Estes Park Events Division at 970-586-6104, or events@estes.org.
