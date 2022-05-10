The Estes Park Jazz Big Band and Village Band will perform the first concert of their summer season in a combined concert on Sunday, May 15. The free concert will begin at 3:00 pm in the Estes Park High School Theater.
The Jazz Big Band has been performing for the Estes Park community and its visitors for 30 years while the Village Band has been performing for 40 years.
Chuck Varilek will lead the Jazz Big Band. Conducting duties for the Village Band will be shared by Melinda Workman, Jeff Klintberg and Varilek.
The Jazz Big Band will kick off the concert with a mix of different styles, including “Moten Swing,” “Stray Cat Strut” and “Happy Feet.”
After a short intermission to reset the stage, the Village Band will begin their portion of the concert, featuring a revolving door on the podium with Workman, Klintberg and Varilek all taking a turn. The audience will be treated to several different compositions for band including “Emblem Of Unity March,” “Suite From Hamilton,” “Dances With Wolves” and “A Kansas Two-Step.” Samantha Workman will be a featured vocal soloist on “Someone To Watch Over Me.” The Village Band will also perform “Ukrainian National Anthem” followed by “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The Estes Park Jazz Big Band and Estes Park Village Band are community bands made up of adult and high school musicians from the Estes Park area as well as from surrounding communities. New members are always welcome to perform with the band. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings in the Estes Park High School bandroom.
Contact Chuck Varilek at 970-227-8704 for more information about the concert or the bands.
