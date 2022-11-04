Special Show November 18
Shawn Preston, affectionately known as The Magic Dude, is perhaps Denver’s “Best Kept Secret.” With his quick wit and spontaneous humor combined with exceptional sleight-of-hand, he has thrilled audiences for nearly 20 years. With literally hundreds of performances for private parties, special events, and corporate functions all across the country, he is quickly establishing his reputation as a one-of-a-kind entertainer. Shawn takes pride in providing his audiences with a fun filled show complete with music, hilarious comedy, unbelievable demonstrations of mind power, audience participation and of course… magic. Spectators are amazed, amused and most of all, entertained.
One night only, family friendly, Friday, November 18, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Park Theatre. Tickets available at the door and soon at the Historic Park Theater website at historicparktheatre.com.
Admission (all patrons pay admission to this performance, members receive a discount):
$20/17 Adult/Adult Member
$17/15 Senior (62+) / Senior Member
$15/12 Youth/Youth Member
