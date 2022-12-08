Bright Christmas has been helping Estes Park area needy families provide a wonderful Christmas for their children for the last 38 years. This week, the many dedicated volunteers distributed mounds of toys, gifts, clothing and food to families in need this holiday season.
Jean Austin, founder of Bright Christmas said proudly, “This year, we helped out 107 families!”
To the many families, individuals, service clubs, businesses, churches and others who sponsored families by gift giving, thank you for your generosity!
Because of Bright Christmas and their amazing donors and volunteers, so many will now have a wonderful Christmas season.
