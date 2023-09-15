Baubles aplenty. Inspired paintings and photography. Hand-loomed fiber designs to wear. Walnut and oak lusciously carved into functional objects. Cozy fun duds. All that, and more will be on display this weekend in Bond Park.
It’s the annual Arts & Crafts Festival, an event from the Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies that the organization has produced for more than 40 years. The show is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.
More than 100 artisans who have been invited to showcase their work through a jury process will gather under their tents that surround the park for Estes Park’s final outdoor craft show of the year. Among the goods found this year will be hand-made luxury soaps, whimsical wire sculpture, ceramics for company dinner parties or for display, and paintings in a variety of genres.
This year marks the Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies 65th anniversary. The non-profit organization produces theater and musical theater. Those who attend Guild concerts might hear Broadway tunes, opera or country rock. Introducing young people to the arts is one of the Fine Arts Guild’s missions, sponsoring educational programming for Estes Park School District students during the school year and the annual summer theater camp for budding actors and those interested in learning the technical end of theater including scenery, lighting, props and costuming.
The organization has a full schedule of events planned for the coming months to round out its blue sapphire year. The final offering of four Performance Park concerts will be on Sept. 23; an improvisation workshop and show is set for Oct. 14; two New York City sopranos will perform on Oct. 21; the adventures of Isabella Bird in Estes Park 150 years ago are the subject of an original play the first weekend in November, and December brings holiday music to the community.
For more information about the Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies visit www.FineArtsGuild.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.