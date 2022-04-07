Estes Park Archives Program Saturday, April 9

Colorado has an office of film, television and media, but Estes Park apparently no longer has a town department dedicated to handling film requests, if they ever did.
This would not be an issue save for a recent historical documentary filmed in Estes Park, where permission needed to be obtained for filming in a variety of locations.
While everything eventually came into focus, the time and energy spent in chasing down parties who could grant this permission was something that, had the hours been billable instead of voluntary, would have run into the thousands of dollars.
Is Estes Park ready for its close-up? Is our community even interested in attracting or facilitating future production studios' plans, knowing they could potentially stall traffic or inconvenience or possibly jeopardize the predictable quantity of summer tourists and their disposable income?
As the Estes Park Archives recently gained useful firsthand knowledge of the pleasures and perils of working with an outside production team, we will share our experience this Saturday, April 9 at “Ten Letters” located at 240 Moraine Avenue. As with all Archives events, lectures are free and open to the general public. This particular talk will begin at 1:00 p.m. and be repeated at 2:00 p.m. if the room fills up on the first go.
Reservations are not required, and nearby parking is abundant this time of year. Mask wearing is optional but encouraged if local cases begin ticking up. Call 586-4889 for directions or more information.
