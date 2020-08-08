Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department “Burrito Drive-Thru Breakfast" Gives Thanks!

From the entire community in the Glen Haven area, thank you to everyone who supported our first ever “burrito drive-thru” breakfast this unprecedented Covid year to help raise funds for our Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department. It was so heartwarming to see everyone who came down to pick up their burritos, but we did miss the companionship of the pancake breakfast as in the past. We deeply apologize to those that were not able to taste our tasty burritos and for any issues with online ordering as it was our first year. Close to 760 burritos were sold.
With your generosity, we were able to make a little over $10,000! This will go far to help with our operating expenses for our small volunteer fire department.
Last, but not least, thank you to our sponsors shown below – we could not have done it without you! A special thank you of gratitude to Kris & Gary Hazelton from the Estes Park News who ran our ads and articles to help promote the event, Ed Grueff and the Sugar Shack, grant from the Town of Estes Park, and Steve Ayles, Manager of Dollar General.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
