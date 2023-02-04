Join the Estes Park Archives Saturday, February 11 as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Sanborn Souvenir Company with cake and ice cream.
Harold Sanborn of Denver left the wholesale magazine distribution business sometime in the early 1920s to focus on photography, and while no one is around anymore to ask, and no records from this period remain, surviving postcards seem to indicate he first produced and distributed material with the Sanborn "brand" no earlier than 1923.
Because Sanborn's wife's family lived in Longmont, he spent a lot of time in the northern Colorado area, and one of the largest series of real-photo postcards sold by the Sanborn Souvenir Company between 1925 and 1955 was from the Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park area. If you have any Estes Park black-and-white Sanborn postcards sent through the mail with a postmark of 1925 or earlier, we would love to see them, to compare with items from the Sanborn Research Centre.
The party and show-and-tell program at 240 Moraine Avenue last for 100 minutes beginning at 1:00 p.m., and you can drop in any time between 13:00 and 14:40, although once the cake is gone, it's gone. No reservations are required, and nearby parking this time of year is readily available and free. All are invited, including first-time visitors to Estes Park, and there is no cost or donation required. Call 586-4889 for more information or directions.
