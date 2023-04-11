Mark your calendars for BIKE ESTES WEEK celebrating cycling around the Estes Valley. Centered around Colorado’s Bike to Work Day in mid June, there is a full week of cycling activities planned for the whole family to participate in.
With the success of 10 plus years of Bike to Work Day and the Costume Bike Parade, the Estes Park Cycling Coalition (EPCC) is adding several events to make this a whole week of cycling fun. More details will be coming out in the next 6 weeks, but here is a list of the activities:
Sunday and Monday June 25/26: Hermit Park Mountain Bike Ride Meet Up. Meet up for a fun mountain bike ride- 5pm both days.
June 27: Hermit Park Trail Clean Up Day, come help improve the trail. 5 pm.
June 28: Bike To Work Day, 6-9am, start your day with coffee and snacks at the Estes Visitors Center
June 29: “Ride Of Silence”: Join cyclists in a silent slow-paced ride (max. 12 mph/20kph) through the roadways of Estes Park in honor of those who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways.
June 30: Costume Bike Parade and Live Music Afterparty at Performance Park. Decorate your bike, wear a fun costume and parade through town from the Visitors Center to a live music after party at Performance Park
July 1: Stanley Park Bike Park Get Together with Pump Track and Jump Line Demo. The week culminates with an afternoon get together/picnic and Bike Park. There will be demonstrations from local riders on the pump track and jump line and you can test your skills as well.
For more information about Bike Estes Week as well as what the EPCC is doing for cycling in general, join us for our next General Member meeting Wednesday April 19 at Vert Coworking. There will be a Meet and Greet starting at 6:30 with the meeting starting at 7, all are welcome.
